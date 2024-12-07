THE Zambia Revenue Authority has disclosed that it has secured another successful conviction and recovery of lost revenue amounting to over K1.3 million. In a statement, Friday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said Ding Cheng Investments Limited was convicted by the Economics and Financial Crimes Court in Lusaka for the offences of furnishing false returns and statements. He explained that the company provided information to ZRA purporting to show that it supplied taxable supplies to Southern Africa Alloys Limited when in fact not. “The Zambia Revenue Authority has secured another successful conviction and recovery of lost revenue amounting to over K1.3 million. This was after the Authority instituted criminal proceedings against DING CHENG INVESTMENTS LIMITED in the Economics and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here