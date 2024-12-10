THE Bank of Zambia’s October 2024 Financial Stability Report has revealed that slow economic activity led to an increase in individuals and households accessing loans from banks. The report states that household debt, measured by banks’ lending to individuals, rose by 8.5 per cent. “Household indebtedness rose gradually amid slowing economic activity. Household debt, measured by banks’ lending to individuals, rose 8.5 percent since the May 2024 Financial Stability Report. Digital credit (loans extended by financial intermediaries via mobile money platforms) disbursements have equally been steady, but lower than the peak of K2.3 billion posted during 2021 Q4. In fact, average disbursements have fallen below the K500 mark for the first time since 2022 Q2. Consumers usually access digital credit...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here