WHEN we hear lives are lost, the individuals who lose their lives are not part of the facilitators for illegal mining, so there is need for people to accept the concept of forming mining cooperatives, says Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta. Just this week, eight illegal miners, five from Mumbwa and three from Kitwe, have died after the earth collapsed on them while conducting illegal mining activities. Commenting on the sad developments in an interview, Wednesday, Dr Kabeta disclosed that government had in the last year formalised about 452 mining cooperatives and warned those in the habit of charging people to conduct illegal mining at certain sites. “Over the last one year or so we have registered or...



