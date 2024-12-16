MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta says issues surrounding the local hosting and management of the Cadastre software have been resolved. In July, Dr Kabeta questioned the motivation behind social media concerns around the proposed changes to the country’s Cadastre management software. This was after the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) wrote to government indicating that it was not part of the mining petition against proposed changes to Zambia’s mining flexicadastre systems. Reacting to ICGLR’s correspondence, Dr Hapenga said the newly developed online cadastre portal would ensure easy access to data in a click of a button. “In the last few weeks there has been social media which has gone viral around concerns...