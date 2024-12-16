Ministry of Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the 2024 Zambia Alternative Mining Indaba (ZAMI) at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 27th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta says issues surrounding the local hosting and management of the Cadastre software have been resolved. In July, Dr Kabeta questioned the motivation behind social media concerns around the proposed changes to the country’s Cadastre management software. This was after the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) wrote to government indicating that it was not part of the mining petition against proposed changes to Zambia’s mining flexicadastre systems. Reacting to ICGLR’s correspondence, Dr Hapenga said the newly developed online cadastre portal would ensure easy access to data in a click of a button. “In the last few weeks there has been social media which has gone viral around concerns...