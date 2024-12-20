FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has named the NATSAVE Bank board, to be headed by Danies Chisenda as interim chairperson and Fredrick Malambo as vice-chairperson. Others appointed to the board are: Nchimunya Mpabalwani, Davis Sitali, Dorothy Mulenga, Boniface Chiwala, Gladys Chiwele and Nzovwa Chomba. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane tasked the new board to transform NATSAVE. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, has tasked the new NATSAVE Bank Board of Directors to transform the institution and take it to higher levels of significance in the economy through improved service delivery and enhanced client-driven products, especially in peri-urban, rural and other underserved areas. The minister has told...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here