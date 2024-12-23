Ministry of Finance and National Planning Assistant Director Akapelwa Imwiko making his remarks during a Parliamentary Planning and Budgeting Committee meeting at Parliament building in Lusaka on Tuesday 23rd July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Finance and National Planning Director of the Economic Management Akapelwa Imwiko says the country’s overall economic performance in 2024 has been satisfactory, given the challenges experienced both globally and domestically. And Imwiko says electricity generation as at the end of October decreased by 28 percent to 11.7 million megawatts compared to 16 million megawatts recorded during the same period in 2023, thereby affecting GDP growth. Speaking during the National Development Coordinating Committee meeting, Friday, Imwiko noted some risks which might affect the country’s economic performance next year. “It’s important to mention that economic performance as at end of September, and we are now in December, but the data we have seen, we can simply say that economic performance...