MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba says rural areas are still lagging behind in terms of accessing electricity. And Mumba says the 2023 National Energy Access Survey report reveals that 18.6 percent of households are now utilising solar home systems. Speaking during the launch of the 2023 National Energy Access Survey, Friday, Mumba said the rural-urban divide in energy access underscored the need for continued focus on sustainable energy infrastructure development that would lead to all citizens accessing electricity. “The Ministry of Energy, therefore, only determines how it is fairing towards the attainment of SDG seven if such surveys are undertaken. Furthermore, modern management implores availability of statistics in order to make informed decisions. We are, therefore, proud as...



