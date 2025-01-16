ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone says the challenge of petrol experienced over the past couple of weeks is easing as can be seen from the improved number of stock days. In an interview, Monday, Sichone said petrol stock days now stood at 7.4 days from the desired minimum of 15 days. “With diesel, we are now at 50.3 million litres which is almost close to 12 days stock. So, clearly you can see that for diesel we are doing very well. For petrol itself, it has now increased to about 7.4 days. You can see the improvement. Stability is increasing, if you compare what we had yesterday and today’s figures, there’s an increase of two per cent...



