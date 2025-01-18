FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) has disclosed that it recorded an annual copper production of 431,000 tonnes in 2024, exceeding the guidance range of 400, 000 tonnes. FQM CEO Tristan Pascall has described his firm’s 2024 Zambia results as encouraging. In a statement, Friday, FQM disclosed that its S3 Expansion project was on track for completion in mid-2025. “First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has announced a strong performance from its Zambian operations in 2024, with strong copper, gold and nickel production. The company also reaffirmed its focus on sustainability and operational resilience, with the S3 Expansion project on track for completion in mid-2025. The mining firm achieved annual copper production of 431 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2024, exceeding the guidance range of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here