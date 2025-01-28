MINISTER of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi says the huge debt in the road sector is negatively affecting government’s efforts to deliver critical projects across the country. Meanwhile, Milupi has unveiled the new Road Development Agency (RDA) Board to be headed by Mulchand Kuntawala as Chairperson and Ngoza Muthali as Vice-chairperson. Other members include; Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, Clive Khan, Mwaka Nachilongo, Daniel Mtonga as ex officio and member, and Amon Mweemba as ex officio and member. Speaking, Monday, during the induction of the board, Milupi told the appointees that their performance would largely be judged by the contributions towards addressing the debt issue. “The huge debt in the road sector is negatively affecting our efforts to deliver critical...



