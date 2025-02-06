MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says investors only come to make money for themselves. Speaking during an African Union Panel Discussion on Industrialisation in Africa at the Mining Indaba in South Africa, Tuesday, Kabuswe described some deals between African governments and investors as bad. “It takes two to tangle. Partly it is ourselves [to blame], leadership issues. Partly also, it is the bad deals that have happened in terms of investment. You will find that we were signing deals that said, ‘this mining company, 95 percent share, and the government five percent’. There have been things like that in Africa in terms of mining investment. That has not helped. We left it to chance also in terms...



