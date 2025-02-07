PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need for substantial energy if the country is to achieve the three million tonnes copper production target per annum. And President Hichilema notes that there is limited space in which to deliver for those in the political arena. Speaking at the Zambia-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo, Thursday, President Hichilema said government was looking for investors in the energy space to help improve the country’s energy mix. “We have great opportunities, just to mention a few, in the mining sector Zambia is targeting three million tonnes of copper per annum by 2031. We are working very hard to achieve that. Japanese businesses, from my early days, young days in the profession, we had them doing...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here