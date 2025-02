Zesco board chairperson Vickson Ncube making his remarks during the Energy Regulation Board's Zesco emergency tariff application public hearing at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Monday 7th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says residential customers will receive at least seven hours of electricity as the utility has managed to secure additional imports. On Wednesday, Zesco announced that given its current generating capacity and ability to secure imports, each residential area would receive at least four hours of electricity daily. However, addressing the media, Friday, Ncube said the additional imports would complement the country’s internal generation and support an increase in electricity supply. “On Wednesday, 5th February, Zesco published power rationing schedules indicating a minimum of four hours of daily power supply to residential customers while farmers, industries and commercial customers were allocated about seven hours of daily supply. The communicated committed supply was informed by how much...