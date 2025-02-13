MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta says participants at the just ended mining indaba in South Africa wondered how the UPND government has managed to resuscitate a number of mines in a short period of time. In an interview, Wednesday, Kabeta said a Zambian delegation at the Indaba was able to attract huge participants when it took to the podium to explain how mines in the country were resuscitated. He said as much as over 200 participants attended Zambia’s presentations to learn how government resuscitated mines, compared to between 30-40 participants that showed up when other countries were given a chance to present. “Our primary purpose of going to the Mining Indaba is to market Zambia...



