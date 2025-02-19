Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote (r) conferring with ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo (c) after the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says the recently launched Electricity Open Access will now bring about competition. Makozo says his ministry will be a role model to government institutions by installing rooftop solar panels. Meanwhile, Zesco Managing Director Justine Loongo says come 2026, talk of load shedding should not exist. Speaking during Zesco’s signing ceremony of power purchase agreements, Tuesday, Makozo said Zesco was no longer a monopoly. “These initiatives will make sure of the steps that will lead us to a more sustainable and resilient energy future for this country. These are the steps that have been put in place. To enhance our electricity security, the government is strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure to accommodate the new power generation projects....