THE Fruits and Vegetables Association (FVA) has attributed the high potato prices to a shortage caused by climate change which forced small scale farmers not to grow the commodity. A check by News Diggers found a 10kg bag of potato in some chain stores selling between K210 and K230. In an interview, FVA president Bernard Sikunyongana said the association’s calculation was that there would be need to allow imports in the first week of March to prevent the prices from hitting the K300 mark. “What has caused the shortage, the main issue has been climate change and you know that we had some small-scale farmers that are growing potatoes and these are the ones also contributing to what the Buya...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here