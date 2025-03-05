Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) Chief Executive Officer Ngenda Nyambe (second right) receiving the Credit rating certificate during a credit rating event at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Tuesday 4th March 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

The Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) has recorded an unprecedented 1,200% profit growth, surging from ZMW 3.9 million in 2021 to ZMW 51.3 million in 2024, a milestone that has earned the bank an A-rating from Premier Rating Services (PRS). Speaking at the credit rating event held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday, ZICB Chief Executive Officer Ngenda Nyambe described the achievement as a validation of the bank’s strategic vision and commitment to Zambia’s economic transformation. “It is a great honour to stand before you today as we celebrate yet another milestone in the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank’s journey, ‘our credit rating achievement.’ This rating is not just a recognition; it is a testament to the vision that ZICB...