THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it does not approve the awarding of contracts on behalf of procuring entities, amid controversy surrounding the tender for the GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme Fund Manager. A News Diggers investigation into the tender process revealed irregularities after government reportedly awarded the contract to Sanlam Life Insurance, despite the company failing to meet key eligibility requirements. The GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme is a fund to which public servants contribute, in order to receive financial support during family bereavements. Although it is a government initiative, the scheme is managed by a contracted public or private insurance company. On December 30, 2024, the Cabinet Office, through the Public Service Management Division (PSMD), invited bids for the...



