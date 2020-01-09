Soldier in court for faking children’s death to claim K20,000

A 38-year-old Zambia Army soldier has been dragged to court for allegedly forging his children’s Death Cards and obtaining K20,000 from Liberty Insurance by purporting that his child died, when in fact not.

In this matter, Victor Maluza, a soldier, has been jointly-charged with Edward Kapemfu, a 45-year-old mortuary attendant of Masala; Binwell Mwenya, a 52-year-old mortuary attendant and Edward Muyiya, a 54-year-old council employee of Kalulushi, all of the Copperbelt Province, with six counts of forgery and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The four have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Particulars of the offence in count one allege that between November 13, 2018, and November 18, 2019, Maluza, Kapemfu, Muyiya and Mwenya, with intent to deceive and defraud, forged a Letter of Confirmation of Death in respect of Emmeldah Maluza and Emmanuel Maluza by purporting to show that the said children died, when in fact not.

In count two, it is alleged that between the same dates, the four with intent to deceive and defraud, forged a Death Card in the name of Emmeldah Maluza purporting to show that the said child had died, when in fact not.

In count three, it is alleged that between the same dates, the four with intent to defraud and deceive, forged a Burial Permit in the name of Emmanuel Maluza by purporting to show that the said child had died when in fact not.

In count four, it is alleged that between the same dates, the four with intent to defraud and deceive, forged a death card in the name of Emmanuel Maluza to show that the said child had died when in fact not.

In count five, it is also alleged that between the same dates, the four with intent to deceive and defraud, forged a burial permit in the name of Emmeldah Maluza to show that the said child had died when in fact not.

In the sixth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Victor Maluza, with intent to deceive and defraud, uttered two false documents, namely, death cards in the names of Emmanuel Maluza and Emmeldah Maluza as well as a letter of confirmation of their death to Liberty Insurance.

In the last count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Victor with intent to deceive and defraud, obtained K20,000 cash from Liberty Insurance by purporting that his child Emmeldah Maluza died when in fact not.

When the matter came up for plea, Tuesday, before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, the four pleaded not guilty.

The matter comes up on February 18, 2020, for trial.