Witness links JK, Wile to selling plot worth K300,000 on false pretences

A State witness has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how musicians Jordan Katembula and Wilson Lungu, popularly known as JK and Wile respectively, allegedly facilitated for the sale of a 60×40 plot in Chadleigh worth K300,000.

Rexious Chomba, 32, was testifying in a matter in which Ministry of Lands employee Mwiza Phiri is facing one count of obtaining money by false pretences.

Particulars of the offence allege that between January 9, 2019, and March 3, 2019, in Lusaka, Phiri jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained K300,000 from Henry Mambwe by falsely pretending that he had a plot for sale when in fact not.

The K300,000 was entrusted to Mambwe to buy land for Khangele Matutu, a South African businessman who has properties in Zambia.

When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Nsunge Chanda, Thursday, Chomba, who is also a Zambian artist, told the Court that in January, last year, he was with his boss Khangele Matutu when he (Matutu) informed him that Katembula had called him, saying he had a plot for sale.

He further told the Court that his boss and Katembula arranged for a meeting and met the same day in Lusaka’s Jesmondine area.

Chomba said after the meeting, his boss and him were taken to see the plot in Chadleigh.

“I was with my boss, while Katembula was with Wile. My boss said the area was where he wanted to have a plot. He asked him how much and Katembula valued it at K300,000. Later, an appointment was made to meet that very evening to discuss the payments. They mentioned they will bring someone from the Ministry of Lands to help with the paperwork,” he said.

Chomba said later in the evening around 20:00 hours, he went to Radisson Blu Hotel for the same appointment.

He said Katembula went with Mwiza, the Ministry of Lands official.

“They said my boss needed to pay K60,000 for the paperwork and that is all I know about the case,” the witness said.

Asked by the accused in cross-examination why he was arrested alone leaving out Katembula, Chomba said he did not know about that.

Trial continues on February 13, 2020.