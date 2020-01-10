Witness links JK, Wile to selling plot worth K300,000 on false pretences

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 10 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Witness links JK, Wile to selling plot worth K300,000 on false pretencesBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
A State witness has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how musicians Jordan Katembula and Wilson Lungu, popularly known as JK and Wile respectively, allegedly facilitated for the sale of a 60×40 plot in Chadleigh worth K300,000.
Rexious Chomba, 32, was testifying in a matter in which Ministry of Lands employee Mwiza Phiri is facing one count of obtaining money by false pretences.
Particulars of the offence allege that between January 9, 2019, and March 3, 2019, in Lusaka, Phiri jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained K300,000 from Henry Mambwe by falsely pretending that he had a plot for sale when in fact not.
The K300,000 was entrusted to Mambwe to buy land for Khangele Matutu, a South African businessman who has properties in Zambia.
When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Nsunge Chanda, Thursday, Chomba, who is also a Zambian artist, told the Court that in January, last year, he was with his boss Khangele Matutu when he (Matutu) informed him that Katembula had called him, saying he had a plot for sale.
He further told the Court that his boss and Katembula arranged for a meeting and met the same day in Lusaka’s Jesmondine area.
Chomba said after the meeting, his boss and him were taken to see the plot in Chadleigh.
“I was with my boss, while Katembula was with Wile. My boss said the area was where he wanted to have a plot. He asked him how much and Katembula valued it at K300,000. Later, an appointment was made to meet that very evening to discuss the payments. They mentioned they will bring someone from the Ministry of Lands to help with the paperwork,” he said.
Chomba said later in the evening around 20:00 hours, he went to Radisson Blu Hotel for the same appointment.
He said Katembula went with Mwiza, the Ministry of Lands official.
“They said my boss needed to pay K60,000 for the paperwork and that is all I know about the case,” the witness said.
Asked by the accused in cross-examination why he was arrested alone leaving out Katembula, Chomba said he did not know about that.
Trial continues on February 13, 2020.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Vedanta has authority to challenge KCM’s illegal sale, director tells court - 10 Jan 2020
- Cavmont sues Lawrence Sikutwa over mortgage - 10 Jan 2020
- Witness links JK, Wile to selling plot worth K300,000 on false pretences - 10 Jan 2020
- Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands Nawakwi - 9 Jan 2020
- Soldier in court for faking children’s death to claim K20,000 - 9 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (4,011 views)
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee - Lusambo (4,006 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (3,263 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (3,045 views)
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over 'idiots' remark (2,354 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
- We don't want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he's a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Vedanta has authority to challenge KCM’s illegal sale, director tells court10 Jan 2020
-
Cavmont sues Lawrence Sikutwa over mortgage10 Jan 2020
-
Witness links JK, Wile to selling plot worth K300,000 on false pretences10 Jan 2020
-
CCPC probes sudden cement price hikes10 Jan 2020
-
DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note10 Jan 2020
-
Let Lungu rest, but reflect on corruption and the collapsed economy10 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article