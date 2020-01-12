Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President

A 16-year-old pupil of Lusaka’s Garden Chilulu Township on Friday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly publishing an image of President Edgar Lungu in a squatting position that depicted the Head of State sitting on the toilet.

The 16-year-old is charged with one count of defamation of the President.

It is alleged that on December 2, 2019 in Lusaka, the juvenile, with intent to bring the Republican President into hatred or ridicule, unlawfully published a defamatory image of the Republican President on Facebook.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Albert Mwaba, Friday, the 16-year-old admitted the charge.

But when asked why he published the defamatory image, the juvenile said he did not know what he was doing.

Further asked if he had any intention of bringing the President’s name into ridicule or disrepute, the 16-year-old said he did not.

Magistrate Mwaba then entered an unequivocal plea of not guilty after the juvenile said he had no intentions to defame the President.

The matter was adjourned to January 14, 2020 for trial.