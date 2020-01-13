Witness narrates how 6-year-old was defiled on her way from school

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how a six-year-old pupil was allegedly defiled after being chased by a man on her way from school.

The said man allegedly lifted the victim and took her to the nearest house where he defiled her.

This is a matter in which Richard Mwila, a 21-year-old unemployed man of Zingalume Township, is charged with defilement,

Particulars of the offence are that on October 11, 2019, Mwila defiled a child under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for continued trial before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku, the victim’s mother told the court that she learnt about the defilement after she was called by school authorities, who told her that she was urgently needed at school.

The woman said when she went to her child’s school, she discovered that her daughter had been defiled.

And Detective sergeant Fidelis Mupatu, who also testified in the matter, told the court that on the material day, he reported for work and was allocated a defilement docket.

He testified that he later on interviewed the victim who narrated to him that on the material day, she was walking back home from school in the company of two friends.

Mupatu said the child narrated that while they were walking, a man started chasing them until he caught her.

He said the man lifted the victim and took her to the nearest house where he made her lie down on the bed and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Mupatu said when he visited the scene, he discovered that the accused’s house was located about 10 to 15 metres from where the victim was picked up before being defiled.

The officer said during an identification parade, the child failed to identify the accused as she was at the time hurt on her private parts which were also bleeding.