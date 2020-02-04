Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 menBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 4 Feb 2020
Chita Lodge Limited has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that it’s neither aware of the alleged assault on four Lusaka men by President Edgar Lungu’s former Special Assistant for Political Affairs Kaizer Zulu and his two acquaintances, nor did it participate in it.
It has argued that Zulu and his two acquaintances, Mpange Kachingwe and Raffiq Rashid, were admitted into its premises as visiting guests and that if at all the assault took place, they acted in their individual capacities as guests.
In this matter, Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti, who are qualified surveyors and businessmen, as well as Mason Mweemba, a driver, have sued Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid, for allegedly beating and kidnapping them on accusations that they were taking pictures of Zulu’s speed boat at Chita Lodge in Kafue.
Others sued include: the Attorney General, Chita Lodge Limited and Bella Mwanza, an employee of the said lodge.
The four, who are seeking damages for assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, among other claims, stated in their statement of claim that Zulu in particular, fired several shots in the air, while continuously assaulting them with his pistol and also pointing it to their heads with threats of killing them.
But in their defence filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Monday, Chita Lodge Limited and its employee, Mwanza, denied being aware of the alleged assault on the plaintiffs, nor participating in it.
They stated that the plaintiffs were admitted to the premises as guests and were treated as such at all times while on the property.
Mwanza specifically denied that he was engaged in any altercation with the plaintiffs, adding that he shall put them to strict proof of the allegations.
“The fourth defendant (Mwanza) will state and show at trial that he was made aware of confrontation between guests, who had visited Chita Lodge premises on the material date, without any specifications of the nature of the misunderstanding between the guests or who the aggressor may have been,” he stated.
Mwanza, however, admitted directing guards to close the gates in order to secure the premises, staff and clients that were on the property.
He added that the said directive was neither in collusion with Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid nor any other person.
Mwanza also denied the allegation that there was an apprehension and unlawful detention of the third and fourth plaintiffs, adding that the plaintiffs would be put to strict proof that there were gunshots fired on the premises on the material day.
“The fourth defendant will state that he is not aware and was not party to any apprehension and detention as alleged. The fourth defendant will similarly state that he did not witness or participate in any car chase and that the plaintiff’s shall be put to strict proof of the allegation that there were gunshots fired on the premises on the material day,” he stated.
“The act of closing the gate was a standard security measure that was taken to secure the property, the life and safety of the patrons and anyone on the premises at all times whenever there is such a threat to persons on the premises if at all it arises.”
Mwanza stated that at the time the directive to close the gate was issued, he did not know what was transpiring in or at the riverfront within the precincts of Chita Lodge and was, as per procedure, controlling the property he superintends over as manager.
He denied departing from the premises at Chita Lodge on the material day.
Mwanza also denied having any physical contact with any of the plaintiffs or being part of any convoy that drove the plaintiffs to Lusaka Central Police Station.
He added that he had no control of Zulu and his two acquaintances as they were not employees of the Lodge.
“The defendant further avers that if the defendants were admitted into the premises of Chita Lodge, they were admitted as visiting guests and treated as such at all times and further that if at all these incidences took place, which is denied, they acted in their individual capacities as quests. Save as herein expressly admitted, the fourth and fifth defendants denies each and every allegation in the statement of claim as if the same were set out and traversed seriatim,” read the defence.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men - 4 Feb 2020
- Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract - 4 Feb 2020
- Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property - 3 Feb 2020
- Harrington seeks quashing of deputy CJ’s refusal to appoint tribunal against Kapata - 2 Feb 2020
- Lungu didn’t breach Constitution by not handing over power to Speaker, rules ConCourt - 31 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property (4,801 views)
- Corruption in Chilubi by PF clever devils (4,197 views)
- Lungu is surrounded by smilers who can’t advise him properly – Harrington (3,842 views)
- Kasonso backs PF, as Katuka says he's not a true Red (2,488 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (2,403 views)
- We don’t pry into people’s phones but there’s lawful interception – ZICTA
- Unfair perception that leaders are corrupt hurting Zambia – Lubinda
- Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men
- Fake pastors inciting riots – Lungu
- Withdraw Bill 10, it threatens Zambia’s democracy, insists LAZ
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
We don’t pry into people’s phones but there’s lawful interception – ZICTA4 Feb 2020
-
Unfair perception that leaders are corrupt hurting Zambia – Lubinda4 Feb 2020
-
Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men4 Feb 2020
-
Fake pastors inciting riots – Lungu4 Feb 2020
-
Withdraw Bill 10, it threatens Zambia’s democracy, insists LAZ4 Feb 2020
-
People acting on falsehoods, there are no ritual killings – Kampyongo4 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article