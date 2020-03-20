Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil

A NIGERIAN businessman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking and importation of narcotic and psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

Okeke Victor Obinna, 46, was last week arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for trafficking in over 26 litres of hashish oil, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

Okeke, of Lusaka’s Kabwata Township, was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) where he had gone to collect his contraband containing 227 bottles weighing 2.2 kilogrammes of hashish paste and 26.45 litres of hashish oil.

According to the DEC, the contraband entered the country through RwandAir Cargo concealed in wigs packaged in four sacks.

When he appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Tuesday, Okeke pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 23 for commencement of trial and the suspect remains remanded in police custody.