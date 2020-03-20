- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oilBy Natasha Sakala on 20 Mar 2020
A NIGERIAN businessman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking and importation of narcotic and psychotropic substances without lawful authority.
Okeke Victor Obinna, 46, was last week arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for trafficking in over 26 litres of hashish oil, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.
Okeke, of Lusaka’s Kabwata Township, was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) where he had gone to collect his contraband containing 227 bottles weighing 2.2 kilogrammes of hashish paste and 26.45 litres of hashish oil.
According to the DEC, the contraband entered the country through RwandAir Cargo concealed in wigs packaged in four sacks.
When he appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Tuesday, Okeke pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
The matter has since been adjourned to March 23 for commencement of trial and the suspect remains remanded in police custody.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil - 20 Mar 2020
- Dipak drags Minister of Finance to court for contracting loans without parliament approval - 19 Mar 2020
- DPP enters nolle in PF cadre’s assault case - 19 Mar 2020
- Court adjourns John Howard rioters case to April - 18 Mar 2020
- Lusaka man in court for gassing - 18 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases (9,480 views)
- Bill 10 will haunt PF - Hichilema (7,910 views)
- Our former student didn’t graduate because he failed 1 course, UNZA tells court (6,852 views)
- Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from Matebeto (5,966 views)
- I haven’t been bought by PF, insists Kasonso (5,404 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
- SAA scraps 162 flights in response to coronavirus
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important – Sakwiba
- UNZA resorts to e-learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak
- Chamber of Mines to review coronavirus contingency plans
- Arresting mealie meal customers signals a failed state
- ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practices
- Govt mulls oil price dip implications on local fuel pricing
- Govt’s decision to cease business with Prime TV killing local companies – MLC
- Zesco’s incompetence fueled by cadresim – Milupi
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article