PF Lusaka youth chair denies assault charges

PF Lusaka youth chair denies assault chargesBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 24 Mar 2020
Lusaka Province PF Youth chairperson Daniel Kalembe has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.
The assault is alleged to have been reported on Youth Day at Freedom Statue in Lusaka.
In this matter, Kalembe, a 38-year-old businessman of Kanyama Site and Service, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In count one, it is alleged that on March 12, 2020 in Lusaka, Kalembe, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, assaulted Nathan Phiri and occasioned him actual bodily harm.
In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, Kalembe, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, assaulted Innocent Kalimanshi and occasioned him actual bodily harm.
When the matter came up for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Monday, the accused said he understood the charges after they were read to him but pleaded not guilty in both counts.
Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to April 24, this year, for commencement of trial.
According to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Esther Katongo last week, Kalembe’s arrest was a result of Police’s continued investigations on the nine assault cases reported on Youth Day at Freedom Statue.
Katongo added that investigations had continued so that others involved in the same matter could be arrested.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
