Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausage

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausageBy Natasha Sakala on 25 Mar 2020
A SALES manager at Pick N Pay in Makeni has testified how a couple complained to him about buying Legana Hungarian sausage from the store which was allegedly not fit for human consumption as it looked like it was wrapped in a condom.
This is a matter in which Luyando Kopakopa, a clinical medical student and her alleged partner Eric Ng’andu a police reserve, are charged with one count of libel.
It is alleged that Kopakopa and Ng’andu between August 3, 2019 and August 20, 2019 whilst acting together and with intent to defame Legana Investment Limited, unlawfully published defamatory matter against the said company by alleging that it was using human flesh to make sausages and that the meat product is packed in condoms.
Previously, Legana Investment Limited proprietor Edith Nawakwi had testified before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale that she always had a good relationship with Pick n Pay not until the sausage scandal when the relationship was shaken.
She said among the products that Legana produces, was Hungarian sausage,Vienna sausage, Chili bites, bacon among others, which she supplies to some Shoprite outlets, Pick n Pay outlets, Game Stores and Food Lovers, based on the quantity they order on a weekly basis.
Nawakwi told the court that Legana factory was extremely clean, adding that there were no possibilities of the products being contaminated with foreign matter.
She insisted that the round rubber like looking thing which was purported to be a condom in a video circulated on social media by Kopakopa, was a sausage casing.
When the matter came up for continued trial, Tuesday, Chilemu Bisenga testified that on August 6, last year, he was carrying out other duties on the sales floor where customers shop from, between 18 and 19:00 hours when one of the staff informed him that he was wanted at the front of the store.
He said when he got there, he found the two accused persons, who he met for the first time.
Bisenga said he asked them to follow him to his office and once there, Ng’andu told him that his wife, Kopakopa, cooked Legana sausage which was bought from Makeni’s Pick n Pay store.
He said Ng’andu further told him that when he attempted to eat, Kopakopa informed him that the sausage that was prepared for him did not seem to be the real Hungarian.
“[He said] that it looked like it was wrapped in a condom and did not seem to be fit for human consumption. There after, the couple came back to the store to complain on the quality of the Legana sausage which was bought from Pick N Pay,” the witness said.
Bisenga said as the couple had carried with them a pack of the said Hungarian sausage, he got one sausage and asked someone who worked in the kitchen to fry it so that he could see how it would look after being fried.
He said he later on went back to the couple and assured them that it was just mare sausage casing which was used and that it was the first time the store was receiving such a complaint.
“After assuring them, they did not seem to be convinced. Our company has a customer complaint procedure. I managed to print the compliant form and made the couple to fill in their details and the nature of their complaint, which they did. I assured the customers that we will get back to them after engaging Legana Investment Limited to give their part of the story,” Bisenda said.
The witness said the next day, Legana Investment Limited management was summoned but when Kopakopa was contacted to go back to the store, she never showed up, to date.
Bisenga added that Pick N Pay was also summoned to Kabwata Police Station to give a statement on the occurrence, which was recorded.
The witness further testified that after viewing the CCTV footage for the store, it was discovered that Ng’andu was the one who purchased the Hungarian sausage on August 3, 2019 at 14:30 hours.
In cross examination by the defence, the witness admitted that there was nothing wrong for the customers to complain about the sausage as their complaint was genuine.
Trial continues.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausage - 25 Mar 2020
- Nakacinda on campaign to malign UPND for rejecting Bill 10 – Kakoma - 24 Mar 2020
- Former community development PS testifies against Kabanshi in SCT matter - 24 Mar 2020
- Kwacha on a race to 18 - 24 Mar 2020
- Govt still collecting Drought Insurance data for farmers who should benefit – Katambo - 23 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata (14,593 views)
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms (12,400 views)
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he's only interested in elections – Kalaba (6,975 views)
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (5,088 views)
- Chitambo MP called Lungu chik**a, says Kaizer as he denies beating allegation (4,508 views)
- Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausage
- Sodomy accused Lusaka man gets nolle, turned into state witness
- I’ve made it in life – Esther Phiri
- Reduce data, voice call taxes to encourage social distancing, ZACCI urges govt
- Bill 10 is a private member’s bill, no changes can be made outside NDF – Sacika
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausage
- Sodomy accused Lusaka man gets nolle, turned into state witness
- I’ve made it in life – Esther Phiri
- Reduce data, voice call taxes to encourage social distancing, ZACCI urges govt
- Bill 10 is a private member’s bill, no changes can be made outside NDF – Sacika
- Banda takes COVID-19 awareness campaign to his constituency
- Lungu’s full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms
- CAF sanctions FAZ over fans’ unruly behaviour
- Lungu holds nation address on COVID-19 at 11:30hrs
- Security guard testifies in MTN employees’ attempted arson case
- Police arrest woman for indecently assaulting 8-year-old boy
- Nkana FC joins COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article