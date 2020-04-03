Businessman convicted for stealing 36,000 litres of TAZAMA diesel

- Local
Businessman convicted for stealing 36,000 litres of TAZAMA dieselBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 3 Apr 2020
THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted a 35-year-old businessman for stealing 36,000 litres of diesel worth over K200,000 belonging to Tanzania-Zambia (TAZAMA) Petroleum Product Company.
In this matter, Daniel Singoyi was facing six counts of forgery and theft of goods in transit.
In count one, it was alleged that between March 14 and 30, 2016, an unknown driver of a fuel tanker and Singoyi stole 36,000 litres of gas oil worth K204, 135.
The stolen fuel was in transit from Dar-er-Salam, Tanzania en route to Lusaka to be delivered to TAZAMA Petroleum Product Company.
In count two, it is alleged that between the same dates, Singoyi forged a Goods Received Note serial number 00076 purporting to show that it was genuinely signed and issued by TAZAMA Petroleum Products Company officials when in fact not.
In count three, it is alleged that between the same dates, Singoyi forged a petroluem product inspection report number 83940 purporting to show that it was genuinely signed and issued by TAZAMA Petroleum Product Company officials when in fact not.
It the other counts, Singoyi is accused of forging an SIS truck sounding report to show that it was genuinely signed and issued by TAZAMA Petroleum Product Company officials when in fact not.
Facts before court are that after the matter was reported to Zambia Police Service Headquarters and investigated, it was revealed that upon an unknown Tanzanian driver of a fuel tanker truck entering Zambia, he connived with Singoyi and deviated the entire truck load and sold the fuel to some unknown people which was offloaded along Kapiri-Ndola road.
After selling the fuel, Singoyi and other unknown persons made false document to purport to show that 36,000 litres of Gas oil was delivered and received in Lusaka, TAZAMA Petroleum Product company where it was destined when in fact not.
The property stolen has not been recovered.
When taken to court, Singoyi initially denied committing the offences but later changed his plea.
He appeared before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Wednesday, for reading of facts.
After the facts were read to him, he told magistrate Mwale that they were correct.
Magistrate Mwale then convicted him of the offences.
However, Public prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo informed the court that Singoyi was a second offender.
Magistrate Mwale then adjourned the matter to April 14 for production of Singoyi’s record of previous conviction and sentencing.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
