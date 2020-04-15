Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIABy Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Apr 2020
OUTDOOR Advertising Association of Zambia has sued Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an interim injunction restraining it from awarding a contract for the provision of advertising space at the new terminal building at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).
Leo Luthombi Liambela, suing in his capacity as secretary of Outdoor Advertising Association of Zambia, is also seeking an order declaring that ZACL, through its tender No. ZACL/ONB/AS/03/2020 (for the provision of advertising space at the new terminal building at KKIA), has unlawfully discriminated against citizen owned or domestic companies contrary to section 19 of the Citizen Empowerment Act no. 9 of 2006.
He also wants, among other claims, a mandatory injunction directing ZACL to formulate a fresh tender that would ensure fair and equal participation and an order declaring that ZACL’s tender is illegal as it promotes corruption and fraud contrary to sections 61 (1)(d), 65 (1), 66 and 67 of the Public Procurement Act no. 12 of 2008.
In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, April 8, 2020, Liambela stated that around March 2020, ZACL advertised tender No. ZACL/ONB/AS/03/2020 for the provision of advertising space at the new terminal building at KKIA and made available the bidding document on its website for easy access by interested bidders.
He stated that following the advertisement, several members of his association whose membership comprised 90 percent domestic/indigenous citizen owned outdoor advertising companies, accessed the bidding documents but after perusal, they discovered that they had a number of material anomalies.
“The anomalies being: (i) two titles; in one breath the bidding document stated that the tender was ‘for the provision of advertising space’ while another stated that ‘for the management of advertising space’. (ii) There was no provision for the intended completion date. (ii) No provision for the amount of advance payment on the contract price and there was no provision for essential equipment,” read the statement of claim.
Liambela claimed that the said tender also contravened several statutory provisions, inter alia section 19 of the Citizen Empowerment Act no 9 of 2006, by inclusion of provisions that clearly discriminate against citizen-owned advertising companies and sections 61 (1)(d), 65 (1), 66 and 67 of the Public Procurement Act no. 12 of 2008 as read with section 35 of the Anti Corruption Commission Act Cap 91 of the laws of Zambia by inclusion of provisions that promote corruption and fraud.
He stated that in light of the said discovery, the association on March 17, 2020 wrote to ZACL, highlighting the various anomalies and demanding that it withdraws or commits to withdraw the tender by March 19, 2020.
Liambela stated that to date, ZACL had, however, refused or neglected to withdraw the said tender to the detriment of the members of his association.
He added that by reason of the inaction by ZACL, the association’s member rights had been infringed.
Liambela is now seeking, among others, an order declaring that the ZACL’s tender no. ZACL/ONB/AS/03/2020 was illegal for want of compliance with statutory formalities.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury - 15 Apr 2020
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak - 15 Apr 2020
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa - 15 Apr 2020
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA - 15 Apr 2020
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 - 15 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (13,651 views)
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia (13,475 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (8,265 views)
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence (5,331 views)
- Respect law when implementing COVID-19 prevention measures – HRC (4,627 views)
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA
- IPI calls on govt to restore Prime TV’s license
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- 7 die in fatal Easter accidents
- Kafue shuts down for mass COVID-19 screening, testing
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
- C and S Investments donates K180,000 worth of goods to ZCCB
- If miners must fight Mopani, civil servants must be allowed to rise against mediocrity too
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article