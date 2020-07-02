LUSAKA-based photographer Cornelius Chella Tukuta has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied issuing defamatory remarks against Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda. Tukuta, 34, has been charged with two counts of libel in connection with some alleged defamatory remarks he posted on his social media page against Siliya and Chanda. In count one, it is alleged that Tukuta on May 26, this year in Lusaka, published defamatory matter affecting Dora Siliya in the form of a video on Facebook that:...



