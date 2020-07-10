LUSAKA High Court judge Wilfred Muma has sympathized with incarcerated former Family Health Trust executive director accused of murdering a 19-year-old woman over the several adjournments in the matter caused by his lawyers. Judge Muma said he felt for the accused person, Benny Zulu, who had been in custody since last year as he was innocent until proven guilty. He said this Thursday when he reluctantly adjourned the case to November 4, 2020, after the accused’s lawyers asked for an adjournment in the matter. In this matter, Zulu is charged...



