LUSAKA High Court Judge Sharon Newa has dismissed a case in which the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) had sued ADD leader Charles Milupi and News Diggers Media Limited over a publication that allegedly accused it of corruption and mismanagement of members’ funds. Justice Newa said in her ruling that a corporate body cannot commit the offence of corruption, although its officers can and therefore, no cause of action had been revealed on which NAPSA could attach liability on Milupi and News Diggers. She therefore dismissed the action for want...



