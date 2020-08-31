LUSAKA High Court Judge Catherine Phiri has discharged the ex-parte interim injunction, which was granted to Zesco Limited (Zesco) and Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation), restraining Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from interfering with the supply of power to the mining company. And CEC has hailed the latest court ruling and expressed its expectation that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will work out a feasible plan to dismantle its outstanding US$144 million debt owed to the Kitwe-based power utility. Justice Phiri discharged the ex-parte interim injunction granted on June 3, 2020, on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.