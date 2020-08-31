AN investigations officer has narrated to the Kitwe High Court how he received a docket of murder for investigation and he later learnt that four people of the same family were attacked, of which one was allegedly raped and another murdered. Mavuto Nkhata, who was testifying in a case where Chingola-based small scale miner Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as SPAX is jointly charged with five others for murder, attempted murder and rape, further told the court that Mulenga helped the police to bring the other suspects who were his workers,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.