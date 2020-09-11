Leader of the opposition and also Monze UPND MP Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Court of Appeal has refused to grant Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu leave to commence judicial review proceedings against Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s decision to allow continued consideration of Bill 10 in Parliament despite it lapsing. In the ruling delivered by Court of Appeal Judge Justin Chashi on behalf of Court of Appeal president Fulgency Chisanga and deputy Judge president Chalwe Mchenga, the Court stated that Mwiimbu’s renewed application for judicial review lacks merit as the decision in question relates to internal...