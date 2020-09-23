LUSAKA Magistrate Alice Walusiku has revoked summons for another Marshlands Consortium Limited director Nachi Musonda for missing a court session under the pretext that he was in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Magistrate Walusiku revoked the summons after establishing that the documents which Musonda presented before court relating to him being in contact with a COVID-19 patient, were forged. She said the said document, which was presented to court, was a clear forgery going by the testimony of Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) operations manager Mabvuto Phiri,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.