LUSAKA Magistrate Alice Walusiku has revoked summons for another Marshlands Consortium Limited director Nachi Musonda for missing a court session under the pretext that he was in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Magistrate Walusiku revoked the summons after establishing that the documents which Musonda presented before court relating to him being in contact with a COVID-19 patient, were forged. She said the said document, which was presented to court, was a clear forgery going by the testimony of Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) operations manager Mabvuto Phiri,...
