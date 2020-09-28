PIONEER Safari Lodge Limited and another have sued former Speaker of the National Assembly Amusa Mwanamwambwa for allegedly restricting and limiting their access to their properties. Pioneer Safari Lodge and Chriss Christian Wienand, who have also sued the Attorney General, explained that an access road to and from their properties is through the former Speaker’s retirement house which was built for him by the State. They are now seeking a declaration that they are entitled to a right of way from their properties through the access road. The plaintiffs also...



