THE Court of Appeal has granted the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court against Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare its transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier. Court of Appeal judges Mubanga Kondolo, Flavia Chishimba and Judy Zulu-Mulongoti, ordered that the judicial review proceedings should be heard before another judge. The court has however, declined to order a stay of execution of the decision made pending judicial review proceedings. In June this year, Lusaka High Court Judge Mwape...



