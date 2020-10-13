NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili , his vice Josephs Akafumba (l) and his spokesperson Edward Mumbi at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba yesterday failed to deliver judgement in a matter in which NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. Magistrate Simusamba said he could not deliver judgement yesterday due to circumstances beyond his control. He, however, said it would be delivered on Wednesday morning. “Unfortunately, I’m not ready to deliver judgement this morning. However, judgement will be delivered on Wednesday at 10:00 hours. Circumstances that have led to my failure to deliver judgement...