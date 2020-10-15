LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba yesterday convicted and sentenced NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour on charges of forgery and uttering a false document. He has, however, acquitted him on the other charge of giving false information to a public officer. And after he was sentenced, Kambili thanked Simusamba, to which the magistrate responded: “thank yourself”. Meanwhile, MMD leader Nevers Mumba, says he is surprised that Magistrate Simusamba is still handling court course when the Judicial Complaints Commission recommended that he must be removed...



