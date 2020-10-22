POLICE spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol has been released but his daughter, Chanda, is still in custody, charged with assault. And Carol has wondered why PF isn’t using the ballot to fight political battles instead of intimidating people with state machinery. Meanwhile, Carol has lamented that her daughter has gone on a hunger strike because she does not understand why male police officers manhandled and left her bruised. On Tuesday, police in Lusaka picked Carol and Chanda at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on allegations...



