Shakumbila Royal Establishemnt Committee chairperson Ackson Shachele addresses journalists during the installation of Netta Shimwambwa Shakumbila as new Chieftainess Shakumbila of the Sala people in Lusaka on November 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DETHRONED Senior Chief Shakumbila, Patrick Chibamba, has dragged newly appointed Chief Shakumbila, Netta Shimwambwa Shakumbila and two others to the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the attempt to dethrone him is illegal. Chibamba who has also sued Ackson Shibalanga and Edgar Mwambula is seeking a declaration that he is the current and reigning Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people of Mumbwa district. He also wants an order of interim prohibitive injunction directed to the defendants to restrain them, their servants, agents or whomsoever from continuing to interfere...