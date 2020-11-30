THE State has argued that the Zambia Air Force officer accused of abusing and torturing her 11-year-old niece is a sadistic psychopath who seemingly took pleasure in the pain of a young girl who was under her care. The State has therefore asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to convict the accused person, Mildred Luwaile, saying the torture has scarred the victim for life. But Luwaile has asked the court to acquit her, saying the prosecution has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, the matter comes up on January...



