CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has petitioned the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the Speaker’s ruling that found him to have been out of order following a point of order raised by Lands Minister Jean Kapata that he attacked Vice-President Inonge Wina’s persona, is null and void. Mweetwa who has cited the Attorney General as respondent, wants a declaration that the said ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini dated July 10, 2020, is null and void ab initio by reason of...



