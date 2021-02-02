A LUSAKA woman has dragged the State to the Lusaka High Court for allegedly refusing to hand back a house which her late father gave the Zambia Police Service to use as a police post, before one was built in the area. Edina Tembo, an administratrix and daughter of the late Sainet Chitema Tembo who has cited the Attorney General as respondent in the matter, seeking an order of vacant possession of property No. 2966/M situated in Kabanana site and service in Lusaka, as well as, damages and costs. She...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.