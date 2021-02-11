L-r: Zambia Medical Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) director laboratory services Bonaventure Chilindi, Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) executive director Manuel Mutale, former Medical Stores Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe and Honeybee Pharmacy Limited director Zakir Motala when they appeared before the Parliamentary Public Account Committee on January 6, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) have engaged in ex-curia (out of court) settlement negotiations in a matter in which the former has sued the latter, seeking an order to forbid the authority from revoking its license. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has, through its lawyers, informed Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Lombe Phiri that the parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement. In this matter, Honeybee, which is being represented by Tutwa S Ngulube & Company, is seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain...