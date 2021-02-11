HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) have engaged in ex-curia (out of court) settlement negotiations in a matter in which the former has sued the latter, seeking an order to forbid the authority from revoking its license. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has, through its lawyers, informed Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Lombe Phiri that the parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement. In this matter, Honeybee, which is being represented by Tutwa S Ngulube & Company, is seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain...
Menu