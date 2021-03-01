THE Lusaka High Court has entered a judgement in default of appearance and defence in favour of 210 employees of Carnival Furnishers (Zambia) Limited who sued the company seeking a declaration that they have been made redundant, and further, a redundancy pay amounting to over K10 million. This is according to a judgement in default of appearance and defence signed by High Court Judge Gertrude Chawatama on February 16, 2021. “The defendant not having entered appearance or filed a defence herein, it is this day adjudged that judgement in default...
Menu