CHAPTER One Foundation Limited has sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) for allegedly failing to ensure that the public is provided with accurate description of all recalled medicines and medical supplies procured from Honeybee Pharmaceuticals. It has stated that ZAMRA and ZMMSA have endangered public health and that all members of the public are at risk as the precise extent of the public’s exposure to the substandard medicines and medical supplies and subsequent damage cannot truly be determined. The Non-Governmental Organization...



