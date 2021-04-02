A SUSPECTED UPND supporter who is accused of murdering a Patriotic Front member has been committed to the High Court for trial. In this case, Lonica Musomela, a 52-year-old business lady of Kanyama Compound, is charged with one count of murder. It is alleged that Musomela, on January 28, 2021 in Lusaka, murdered Terrence Mutale. According to police, the incident allegedly happened when two groups of unruly persons clashed along First Road off Mumbwa Road during a funeral procession on January 28, 2021. Mutale, who had sustained multiple head and...



