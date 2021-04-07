LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has found Chishimba Kambwili with a case to answer in a matter he is charged with defamation of the President in relation to his “imbwa sha bantu yaleikala fye ku Chawama” remarks. He has since been placed on his defence which he is expected to open on April 20, this year. Kambwili is facing three other active cases before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, one of which is another defamation of the President matter. In this matter, he is alleged to have between August 26...



