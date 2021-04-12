SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been handed a two-year suspended sentence and a K10,000 fine by the Chinsali Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of assault. Last week, Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata convicted Kang’ombe on a charge of assault and two counts of abduction of police officers. This was after magistrate Malata found him guilty of the offences and revoked his K200,000 bail. Kang’ombe was, however, acquitted on one of the two counts of assault. According to a statement issued by the UPND media team, Magistrate...



